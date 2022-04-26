Poultry industry seeks Centre’s help over maize price hike

Reeling under the constantly rising prices of maize, which have risen from Rs 18,000 per tonne during the last year to approx Rs 25,000 per tonne currently, the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) has sought help from the Centre.

It has requested to allot at least 2 million tons of damaged wheat, paddy or broken rice for use in poultry feed, as a partial substitute for maize. Termed as the worst crisis in the history of the poultry industry, the maize prices have soared due to reasons beyond farmers’ control; like increased exports and diversion of significant volumes for production of bio-fuel in Bihar.

The skyrocketing prices have, in turn, impacted the average cost of egg production which has gone up from Rs 4 per egg last year, to Rs 4.75 – Rs 5 currently. However, average farm gate price is hovering around Rs 3.50 per egg, causing a net loss of Rs 1.50 to 1.75 per egg.

Such adverse circumstances have forced several farmers and breeders to either suspend or scale down their operations, the NECC sources averred. "We are hopeful that the Government of India would respond favourably to our appeal, and come to the rescue of farmers,” they said.

