Posters calling PM Modi 'destroyer of democracy' & 'grandfather of hypocrisy' surface in Hyderabad

Several posters surfaced on walls across Hyderabad calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "destroyer of democracy" and "grandfather of hypocrisy", even as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi on Saturday.

Other posters, which came up on public walls at different places in the city featured leaders who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from others parties and BRS MLC K Kavitha on the other hand.

Kavitha deposed before the ED for nine hours for recording her statement in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy. Official sources said during the nine hours she spent at the ED office, she was confronted with the statements made by Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandran Pillai, an arrested accused in the case who allegedly shares close ties with her, apart from those of a few others involved in the case.

The ED officials said the BRS leader has been summoned again on March 16 in connection with the case. Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has been arrested by the ED in the same case.

Kavitha will be made to sit face-to-face with Pillai, who was arrested in connection with the liquor policy case on Monday night, according to sources.

The MLC called the summons "tactics of intimidation" by the Centre against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the BRS and said that the party will continue to fight and expose the Centre's failures and will raise its voice for a brighter and better future for India.

"I would like the ruling party at the Centre to know that these tactics of intimidation against the fight and voice of our leader, CM KCR, and against the entire BRS party will not deter us. Under the leadership of KCR Garu, we will continue to fight to expose your failures and raise voice for a brighter and better future for India," Kavitha tweeted.

On March 8, the BRS came down heavily on the Centre after the ED summoned Kavitha in connection with its ongoing probe in the Delhi excise policy case, saying that the central probe agencies have become an extended arm of the BJP.

Referring to the summons as "politically motivated", BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy had said that except ED and BJP, nobody really understands the case registered in connection with the new-withdrawn new Delhi excise policy.

Pillai is one of the key persons in the entire alleged scam involving payments of huge kickbacks and the formation of the biggest cartel of the South Group, which include Telangana MLC Kavitha. It was being represented by Pillai, Abhishek Boinpalli, and Butchi Babu, the agency said.

The ED had earlier said that the South Group gave kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to AAP leaders.

