Postal ballot for those above 65 and corona-hit

The postal ballot, hitherto allowed to those who were aged 80 or above, has been extended to all senior citizens above 65, as also to "Covid-19 suspect or affected persons."

The changes have been made through a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, "after consulting the Election Commission," and are effective from July 2.

The amended rules for the conduct of elections define who will be deemed a "Covid-19 suspect or an affected person" and entitled to exercise of franchise through postal ballot. The following qualify:

-- A person who has tested Covid-19 positive in a government hospital or one recognised by the government;

-- Those under home quarantine or institutional quarantine due to Covid-19, and certified as such by a competent authority, as may be notified, by the State Government or a Union Territory administration.

The postal ballot facility thus far has been reserved for people above 80 years of age and those engaged in essential services, who are not posted in their home state.

The rules have been amended just ahead of Bihar election.

Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar said the EC had held meetings with parties in Bihar, where Assembly elections are due later this year, directing them to limit the number of voters in each polling station to 1,000.

Also, alternate polling booths are to be set up in the same locality, to ensure that social distancing norms are followed during the voting process.