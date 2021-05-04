Post-poll violence in West Bengal: NHRC takes suo moto cognisance, orders spot inquiry

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) ordered a spot inquiry following reports of post-poll violence from several districts in West Bengal.

The state was in the throes of widespread violence on Monday that allegedly left several BJP workers dead and injured in clashes, and shops being looted, prompting the Centre to seek a factual report from the government on incidents of attack on opposition workers.

Officials said four people were also killed in alleged clashes between TMC and BJP supporters in Burdwan district on Sunday and Monday.

The TMC claimed three of them were its supporters.