Post-poll violence in West Bengal: Justice Manjula Chellur refuses to take Rs 10 lakh honorarium

Kolkata: Former Calcutta High Court Justice Manjula Chellur, who was appointed to monitor SIT investigations in post-poll violence cases, refused to accept the honorarium of Rs 10 lakhs offered to her.

However, she confirmed that she would monitor the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

On Thursday a Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj said that they have received a communication where Justice Chellur said that she is not keen on taking the honorarium as fixed by the High Court and also that the Calcutta High Court had accepted the request.

The Calcutta High Court vide its order dated September 3 had appointed Justice Manjula Chellur to head the SIT probing post-poll violence.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 11:04 PM IST