Post-poll violence continues in West Bengal

Kolkata: At a time when 16 political cadres had already lost their lives due to the post-poll violence, the same remained unabated even on Thursday as Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan's car was attacked with bamboo sticks and bricks at West Midnapore.

While the Central minister along with former West Bengal chief Rahul Sinha was visiting the families of the deceased cadres on Thursday, bricks and bamboo sticks were hurled at BJP’s convoy leaving a few BJP cadres and journalists injured.

Addressing the media, V Muralidharan said that the goons of the TMC attacked his convoy while he was on his way to visit the family of the fourth deceased cadre and also that though his car got vandalized he didn’t sustain any injury.

“TMC goons were involved in the attack. We will file a police complaint. The attack was well orchestrated and took place in front of the police. The Mamata Banerjee government is not taking necessary steps to curb the violence,” said the Union Minister.

Later, the Union Minister took to Twitter and wrote, “TMC goons attacked my convoy in West Midnapore, broke windows, attacked personal staff. Cutting short my trip.”

In another incident in Dinhata, TMC’s Udayan Guha sustained injuries after a scuffle between TMC and BJP.

According to Guha, while he was returning home, BJP supporters from a local club got into a brawl and his right hand got injured in the melee.

According to an eyewitness, Udayan’s driver had sustained serious head injury and was admitted to a hospital.

Refuting the charges, the BJP said that Udayan got injured in the infighting of the old and new cadres of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that the BJP wherever they had won the Assembly seat is purposely resorting ro violence especially in Cooch Behar district where BJP has the majority.

Meanwhile, CID has formed a SIT to investigate the Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district’s killing during the fourth phase of polling as CISF had open fire that claimed four lives.