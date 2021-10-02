'Post or no post will stand by Rahul and Priyanka': Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday said whether he holds a post or not in the Congress, he will stand by party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

“Will uphold principles of Gandhi Ji & Shastri Ji…Post or No Post will stand by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi! Let all negative forces try to defeat me, but with every ounce of positive energy will make Punjab win, Punjabiyat (Universal Brotherhood) win & every Punjabi win!!”, Sidhu wrote on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Sidhu had recently resigned from the post of PPCC chief as he was not happy with certain appointments in the new government.

Amid the ongoing crisis in Punjab Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu will continue as the Punjab Congress chief and a coordination panel is likely to be set up, which is expected to be consulted before any major decisions by the Punjab government in the future, party sources told PTI.



The decision was reached after an over two-hour meeting at the Punjab Congress Bhavan between Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Sidhu, who had resigned from the post of the state party chief on Tuesday.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 03:31 PM IST