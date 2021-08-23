Post-Covid recovery: Controlled situation of COVID-19 leads to increase in air traffic at Jaipur international airport

The controlled situation of COVID-19 has led to an increase in air traffic at Jaipur international airport and has entered the top 10 airports of the country in terms of the number of flights and passengers. Not only this the airport has secured the first rank nationally, in the second-quarter survey conducted by the Airports Council International (ACI) on Airport Service Quality (ASQ).

The pandemic had severely affected the air traffic from Jaipur international airport. As per the report of the Airport Authority of India (AAI), the number of international and domestic passengers was just 86522 in July 2020. It was the time when the first wave of COVID-19 was on peak, while the number of passengers has increased to 140369 in July 2021. The airport ranked 5th in the country in terms of the number of passengers in July 2021 and was ahead of Goa which has 139254 passengers.

The number of flights is also increasing from the airport post-Covid. The total aircraft movement was

1119 in July 2020 which has increased to 1449 in July 2021 and the airport ranked 6th in the country leaving behind Goa and Bhuvneshwar.

‘The Covid is in control now in the state and some relaxations by the state government in terms of vaccination and testing has helped for an increase in air traffic from the airport and we are hopeful for the future,’ said JS Balhara, the director of the airport.

Besides this, the expansion of terminal 2 and some improved facilities at the airport has helped it to secure 1st rank in the second-quarter survey conducted by the Airports Council International (ACI) on Airport Service Quality (ASQ). The facility has secured 4.89 points in the survey.

Balhara told that we have expanded the area of departure and arrival hall by 6000 sq. meters, besides this 8 new check-in counters and 3 new conveyor belts are now available at the airport. Besides this, the old terminal has also been renovated and is ready for international flights.

Notably, Goa had achieved the first position in the first quarter survey and Jaipur was placed on the second spot but in the second quarter the Goa has is on 7th rank while Jaipur airport has outperformed all other airports which are administered by the Airports Authority of India.

It is to note that ACI is an international non-profit organisation of Airport Operators on ASQ, which assesses the performance of the airports based on a list of 33 parameters. This includes ground transportation facilities present at the airport, parking services, availability for baggage carts and trolleys, waiting times, efficiency and behaviour of the airport staff, the display systems safety and security, presence of food courts, ATM centres etc.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 04:01 PM IST