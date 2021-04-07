'Positivity rate is still lower than other states': Satyendar Jain on Delhi's COVID-19 situation





Responding to queries surrounding the night curfew, Jain said, “The night curfew has been imposed between 10 PM in the night to 5 AM in the morning. There were reports about parties, which cause unnecessary gatherings and people are in close contact there. Hence the night curfew is aimed to avoid this situation because if even one is positive among the 50 people, all 50 test positive.”



Talking about the effectiveness of the night curfew, Jain added, “We cannot impose night curfew in certain parts, it has to be applied to all of Delhi. However it has been done for the time being. We will analyse the impact. It is not a harsh decision, it will start from 10 PM in the night and people generally finish their work by then.”



Responding to the queries surrounding loss of employment due to the night curfew, Jain said, “Taxis are allowed and if someone is coming from outside and have valid tickets they can travel. For restaurants and hotels, the timing is anyway 11 PM. I believe that the condition of the virus is not mellow, so we have to be aware and careful. People talk in extremes, either they are in favour of a complete lockdown or none at all. There has to be a middle ground as well.”



While answering about E-passes and website issues, Jain said, “It has begun from yesterday, I think these teething problems will be sorted out.”



In response to a query about the IPL Match on 29th April, Jain asserted, “We are concentrating on the state of the coronavirus now. The seriousness of the problem is that cases have crossed 5,000 margins in about three weeks unlike in earlier months which was below 200.” He added, “We will think about it.” He also said, “It seems that it could cross the old record as per the pace of the spread. The positivity is above 5% in Delhi, 25% in Maharashtra, 16% in Chhattisgarh and 10% in many other states. If the positivity rate in Delhi was that much, the situation could be worse. We are monitoring the situation very seriously in Delhi."