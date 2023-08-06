 Popular Telangana Folk Singer Gummadi Vittal Rao Dies At 77
Popular Telangana Folk Singer Gummadi Vittal Rao Dies At 77

Popular Telangana Folk Singer Gummadi Vittal Rao Dies At 77

Rao, died at Apollo Spectra Hospital in Hyderabad due to lung and urinary problems and advanced age.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 06, 2023, 05:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Renowned Telangana folk singer Gaddar died on Sunday due to ill health. He was 77.

Gaddar, whose real name is Gummadi Vittal Rao, died at Apollo Spectra Hospital here due to lung and urinary problems and advanced age.

He was suffering from severe heart disease and got admitted on July 20. He underwent a bypass surgery on August 3 and recovered from it, the hospital said in a statement.

However, he has a history of lung and urinary problems, which along with advanced age aggravated and led to his passing, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)

