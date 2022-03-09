Pollsters’ views apart, Punjab seems to be in for neck-and-neck fight

Chandigarh: Even though the exit polls by several pollsters have forecast a clear majority to the fast-fledging Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab this election, the ground situation in the state - which for the first time has seen a multi-cornered contest - suggests a close finish between AAP, Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the BJP-alliance.

The last-named is a combine of the saffron party (BJP), former Congress stalwart and two-time CM Capt Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress, and the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt), a splinter group of SAD. To make the contest further complex, a farmers’ outfit Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) has also plunged into the fray.

Reacting to the recent exit polls, the political analysts opined that while some of these suggested AAP was set to come up with a clear majority – from 20 seats in 2017 to more than 59 in the 117-seat House – some predicted that result could throw up a hung House. "If the very exit polls have differed with each other, this also suggests that the ground situation could be in contradiction with them," quipped one of them.

They also refer to exit polls of 2017 Punjab assembly polls when the pollsters had predicted a strong AAP wave and were found to be off the mark as the AAP won 20 seats out of the total 117 seats.

With this in mind, one can safely opine that there has been no wave of any party and that it has been a close finish this time between the political majors – AAP, Congress, SAD and the BJP-alliance, and hence the 71.95% voter turnout, lowest in the past 15 years. Yet, as the adage goes – anything is possible in politics, he adds.

