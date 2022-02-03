Polls to 108 municipalities in West Bengal to be held on February 27

The West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC) on Thursday issued a notification to announce that elections to 108 municipalities in the state will be held on February 27.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The notification, however, did not mention the date of vote counting, which, the officials said, will be declared later.

The date of counting of votes for 108 municipalities will be decided later, West Bengal State Election Commissioner Sourav Das told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, several opposition political parties in West Bengal on Wednesday urged the State Election Commission to defer the counting of votes in four municipal corporations and hold the exercise simultaneously with the counting in 108 municipalities in the state.

After the Kolkata Municipal Corporation poll on December 19, 2021, the SEC had ordered that civic election be held in four municipal corporations on February 12 and 108 other civic bodies in the state on February 27.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 12:06 PM IST