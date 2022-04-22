Poll strategist Prashant Kishor's Congress entry 'more or less a done deal': Report

Election strategist Prashant Kishor's Congress entry is "more or less a done deal", top Congress sources told NDTV. However, the exact contours of Prashant Kishor's role is yet to be decided, the sources added.

Besides, the special team formed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi evaluate the election strategist's proposal wants him to dissociate from all other parties and devote himself entirely to the Congress, the sources further said.

Kishor met Sonia Gandhi at her residence on April 18. He had met the Congress president on April 16 as well.

By evaluating Kishor's proposal, Congress is gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, national general secretary KC Venugopal had said that Kishor had given a detailed presentation with a road map for the 2024 general elections.

Answering queries, he said the role of Kishor in the Congress party will be known within a week.

Sources had previously told news agency ANI that Kishor, in his presentation, suggested that Congress should fight alone in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha, and it should form alliances in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Maharashtra to which Rahul Gandhi has agreed.

Kishor is learnt to have said that Congress should focus on 370 Lok Sabha constituencies for the 2024 general elections.

These meetings are also taking place in the backdrop of Congress' poll preparations for Gujarat and Himachal Assembly elections this year.

After the recent poll debacle in five states, Congress is seeking to restart negotiations with Kishor. The results of five Assembly polls came as a shock to Congress which was hoping to do well to revive its prospects for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and to fend off the emerging challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress to replace it as the fulcrum of anti-BJP politics in the country.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 06:37 PM IST