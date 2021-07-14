Poll strategist Prashant Kishor set to join Congress? Here's what we know so far

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor may soon join the Congress party. A day after his meeting with the Gandhis, reports quoted party sources to suggest that he may soon have a big role within the party. There has however been no official confirmation of the same.

The former JD(U) politician met with Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi at the former's Delhi residence on Tuesday. According to reports, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was also present virtually. The meeting lasted for about two hours and it is not clear what was discussed.

An opinion article published by Gulf News also lends credence to these claims, quoting sources to say that an offer had been made and that Kishor wanted "organisational changes in the Congress starting from block level elections". According to the report, he was seeking the formation of a nine-member committee with experts from various domains to advise the Congress President.

Kishor had worked as a strategist for Congress in the last Punjab and Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. He is learnt to have insisted on getting a free hand in Uttar Pradesh and the arrangement did not go much further. Following the meeting, Kishor had avoided the media and there is now rampant speculation about the agenda. Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are among five states slated to go to the polls early next year and Kishor is the advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

There is speculations that Rahul Gandhi consulted him over the feud in Punjab Congress involving the Chief Minister and former state minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. Members of the party including AICC in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat have however countered this theory.