Poll gifts continue to shower in Uttar Pradesh; PM Narendra Modi kicks off projects worth Rs 6,677 crore in Bundelkhand

In the election year sops, rebates, gift and new projects continue to shower for the people of Uttar Pradesh. After dedicating mega projects of international airport at Kushinagar and Purvanchal expressway to the east UP, Friday was the turn of backward Bundelkhand region. The prime minister dedicated projects worth Rs 6677 crore for this region on Friday in two separate programmes at Jhansi and Mahoba districts.

In Mahoba district, PM Modi dedicated several projects worth Rs 3240 crore including Arjun Sahayak Canal, Ratauli and Bhawani Dam which would also benefit adjoining districts of Hameerpur, Lalitpur and Banda. Of these the Arjun Sahayak Canal project alone has been complete with an expenditure of Rs 2655 crore.

Besides the prime minister also reached Jhansi district in Bundelkhand where he laid foundation of 600 megawatt ultra mega solar park. The cost of this mega solar park is estimated at Rs 3013 crore. He also participated in the ground breaking ceremony of Rs 400 crore project of Bharat Dyanamics Limited (BDL) at the Jhansi node of defence corridor of UP. He also dedicated Rs 1.30 crore project of Ekta Park in Jhansi city on Friday. The prime minister inaugurated and dedicated projects worth Rs 3414 crore for Jhansi.

Speaking on the occasion Modi said that his government wanted to turn Bundelkhand green and watery on the tunes of Kachch in Gujrat and this has been done to an extent. He said that BJP government does not believe in Rajneeti instead it has faith in Rashtraneeti. Without naming the previous Samajwadi government PM Modi said that they never get tired with loot while we with work. He said that poor in Bundelkhand were deprived off basic amenities such as drinking water but BJP government provided piped water to them.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 09:15 PM IST