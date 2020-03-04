Devendra Fadnavis to stand trial for concealing information on pending criminal cases during 2014 Assembly elections

It rejected the plea of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi to quash the former CM's trial on the ground that it would otherwise have far-reaching effect on many candidates in various elections.

The Apex Court bench headed by then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had last year quashed the Bombay High Court's decision to give a clean chit to Fadnavis on the ground that no crime is committed under the Representation of People Act (RPA).

The case was filed by Nagpur lawyer Satish Uke seeking criminal proceedings against Fadnavis for suppressing the cases of cheating and forgery registered against him in 1996 and 1998, though the charges were not framed in both the matters. Uke alleged that Fadnavis had not disclosed the information in his election affidavits.

The trial court had begun the proceedings against Fadnavis last year following the Supreme Court's green signal to prosecute him, but the trial was suspended on his plea that the Supreme Court has admitted his review petition.