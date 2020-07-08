Political vendetta driving Govt: Gehlot

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday termed the Centre's decision to probe three Nehru-Gandhi family linked trusts, including the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, a "clear case of political vendetta".
"The decision by MHA to probe three Gandhi family trusts related to INC is clearly a case of political vendetta. NDA Govt can't digest INC raising the issue of the need for transparency in the PM Cares Fund. The action against the three trusts is a direct result of this," he said in a tweet.
"It is yet another tactic to try to silence the opposition and to prevent opposition leaders from raising issues of national interest, which exposes Govt's wrong decisions," he said.
Gehlot also hit out at the central government over its "wrong" policies. "Rahul Gandhi ji had warned about the deep economic crisis that awaited India due to wrong NDA policies and now we are unfortunately witnessing the same," he said in a series of tweets.
"Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji, Dr Manmohan Singh ji & Rahul ji raised the difficulties faced by common people, MSMEs, enterprises & banks in the past months. INC offered a number of suggestions to bring the economy on track but the Govt paid no heed due to their arrogant attitude," he added.
The Centre has set up an inter-ministerial team to coordinate probe into the alleged violation of various laws like money laundering and foreign contributions by three Nehru-Gandhi family linked trusts, including the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF).
The decision was taken nearly a fortnight after the BJP said that the RGF had received funds from the Chinese Embassy. The allegation came amidst the stand-off between the Indian Army and China's PLA in Ladakh.
"I am a little baffled and disturbed that country does not count the people who are dying because of COVID, their deaths do not matter but witch-hunting Gandhis is the national priority. Just imagine," said Renuka Chowdhury, Congress leader.
Centre wouldn’t have waited for 6 yrs: BJP
New Delhi: The central government's order of a probe into transactions of trusts linked to the Nehru-Gandhi family is a "natural" outcome of information brought out in the public domain recently, the BJP said on Wednesday. BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao also rejected the charge that the government's decision is politically motivated, saying it would not have waited for six years had this been true.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government came to power in 2014 and won the mandate for a second term in 2019. "These transactions are in public domain...Our government is committed to transparency. It is natural to investigate these transactions after so much information was recently brought out in public domain," Rao told reporters.
He said the Congress leadership should cooperate with the investigation.
Hours after the government initiated a probe into the funding of three Nehru-Gandhi family linked trusts, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Modi and said those who fight for the truth cannot be intimidated.
At the press conference, Rao also took potshots at Rahul Gandhi, saying he has been trying to project himself as a "wise man" even though people have "rejected" him time and again.
If the BJP listens to him, it will also be "rejected", he added. His jibe at Rahul Gandhi came after the Congress leader alleged that small and medium enterprises stand "destroyed" and large companies are under severe stress, claiming that he had warned of an "economic tsunami" in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rao said the government has made its stand clear on issues ranging from economic challenges to the border row with China but, he added in a dig at the Congress, a "blind person cannot be shown the light". He claimed that the BJP played the role of a responsible opposition during India's wars with Pakistan in 1965 and 1971, and with China in 1962. —PTI
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)