Political talks likely to be held soon: Manjhi

Patna: The political talks have not yet taken place but are likely to be held soon, said Jitan Ram Manjhi, Hindustani Awam Morcha president and former Bihar Chief Minister.

On Thursday, Manjhi met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ahead of Bihar Assembly Election.

Soon after the meeting, Manjhi was asked about the possibility of an alliance with Janata Dal-United (JD-U). On this, Manjhi told reporters, "Political talks have not yet taken place but they are likely to be held soon. You will get to know (about the alliance) on August 30."

Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) quit the 'Mahagathbandhan' on August 20 but preferred to remain mum on possible future tie-up with any party or alliance in the state ahead of the Assembly polls.

The decision to walk out of the five-party opposition coalition in Bihar was taken at the Hindustani Awam Morcha's (HAM) core committee meeting held at Manjhi's residence in Patna.

The 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar now comprises of the RJD, Congress, Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) and Bollywood set designer Mukesh Sahni headed Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP).

The Assembly elections in Bihar are due to take place in the month of October or November. The polls are likely to be keenly contested between the Nitish Kumar led NDA and the Opposition 'Mahagathbandhan'. The Bihar Assembly strength is 243.