Political pressure kills cop in Rajasthan; CBI probe sought

Sangeeta Pranvendra

Jaipur

A storm is brewing in the police and political circles of Rajasthan after the tragic suicide of Vishnu Vishnoi, SHO Rajgharh police station in Churu district of Rajasthan. Vishnoi was found hanging in his official quarters on Saturday morning. Two suicide notes were found; one addressed to the SP Churu and the other to his family. There is vast resentment across rank and file of the police force in Rajasthan after the tragic incident. The entire staff of Rajgarh than has written to the IG Bikaner Range and asked to be transferred from the station as there is political pressure and harassment from local Congress MLA Krishna Poonia. In the letter signed by the staff they have said after the SHO’s death they don’t wish to work there as they fear due to false complaints agai­nst them by the MLA and her political workers. The staff also cited earlier incidents where cops were penalised due to such complaints. Poonia is a former Olympian and a first-time MLA. Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has sought a CBI probe.

CBI probe was sought after screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation between Vishnoi and another cop went viral on social media with Vishnoi saying he decided to take VRS due to political pressure. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and DGP Bhupendra Singh Yadav expressed sorrow at the incident. Gehlot tweeted, “Heartfelt condolences on the tragic death of Vishnu Sharma of Rajasthan Police. His services have been exemplary and his dedication to his service will always be remembered.”