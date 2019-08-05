Political leaders of Kashmir have over enjoyed Article 35-A, says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

New Delhi: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said that politicians of Jammu and Kashmir have over enjoyed Article 35-A and that it should no longer be continued.

Raut's statement comes as Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday moved in Rajya Sabha a resolution to scrap Article 370 for Parliament's approval. The said article gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bars people from rest of India from buying land in the state.

"Some leaders in Kashmir have been house arrested, school, colleges have been closed and Section 144 has been imposed in the Valley. It has been imposed for the first time by the government and not separatists. Government is going to take some big step or decision on Kashmir," Raut told ANI.

"We are standing strong with the government. The decision will be in favour of people of Kashmir and India. Political leaders of Kashmir have over enjoyed Article 35-A. This will no longer be continued now.

Congress is going to bring adjournment motion in Parliament on Kashmir issue. They should support the country and not the leaders and parties of Kashmir," he added. Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MPs staged a protest in front of Gandhi Smriti in Parliament premises.

Nazir Ahmad Laway, Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) MP, said, "From past 3-4 days, the entire Kashmir is burning. The top leaders have been house arrested. Everyone in the valley is puzzled and trapped. The government is not clearing the reason behind this hustle.

" Hussain Masoodi, National Conference MP, said, "In past 70 years, the situation never got so tensed and intense in the valley. The ground reality is that there is a lot of panic and restless among the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The Amarnath Yatra got suspended for the first time."

"The advisories, deployment of forces and all the other steps taken up by the government created a panicky situation in the valley. The constitution doesn't allow the dissolve or removal of Article 35A and Article 370. Everyone is just speculating," he added.

"The situation in Kashmir is highly tensed and intense. The central government and the governor themselves created this panic and ruckus in the valley. The central government is to be blamed for this situation. We all are waiting for any further step. By imposing section 144, they are killing the democracy," said, Mohammad Akbar Lone, National Conference MP.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Monday decided to delay Zero Hour submissions listed for the day due to scheduled "Urgent Legislative Business".

"As decided by the Rajya Sabha Chairman, due to some urgent legislative business today, Zero Hour submissions will be taken up in the House today after the completion of Legislative Business listed for the day," a notice reads.

Notably, Mobile internet services were suspended in parts of the state. The government has also imposed Section 144, which prevents the gathering of more than four in the area.