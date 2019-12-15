Political leaders condemn extension of Farooq Abdullah's house arrest, demand his 'immediate release'

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President, MK Stalin on Sunday demanded the release of Jammu & Kashmir National Conference Chairperson Farooq Abdullah.

He was responding to news that Abdullah's detention has been extended by another three months under the Public Safety Act. The three-term chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir who is also a five-time parliamentarian, has been under detention since August 5, 2019. He would continue to remain at his residence which has been declared a sub-jail.

Taking to Twitter, Stalin wrote, "It is shameful to our democratic traditions and disrespectful to our Constitutional values that 82-year old Member of Parliament, Farooq Abdullah, former Chief Minister and Union Minister, is being held under Public Safety Act without any basis. I demand his immediate release!."