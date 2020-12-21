Political appointments in Rajasthan Congress to be announced by end of December

Jaipur: A small number of organisational appointments are likely to be announced in the Rajasthan Congress soon.

The much-awaited appointments will be made by the end of December, said state Congress president Govind Dotasara.

Dotasara met Rajasthan incharge Ajay Maken in Delhi on Sunday and they had a long discussion on reorganisation of the state congress committee as well as political appointments.

After the discussion, Maken has given the go-ahead for a small number of appointments.

Dotasara said discussions have been held with senior leaders and it has been decided that both seniors and youth will be given representation in the appointments.

The first list will have appointments to posts of general secretaries, vice presidents and secretaries. He said seniors will be appointed to posts of vice presidents and general secretaries while youth will be given a chance on posts of secretaries.

A second more comprehensive list of appointments will be announced in January 2021. This will have appointments from state to district level committees, he said.

Maken is expected to arrive in Jaipur on December 25 and will take feedback from party office bearers and workers from different areas.

He will also hold consultations with leaders and legislators after which a cabinet expansion will be carried out.

The political appointments and cabinet rejig have been on hold due to the political feud between chief minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot who raised a banner of revolt against the CM.

After the rebellion which put the Congress government on shaky ground, Pilot, who was also state Congress chief, was removed from both posts and the Congress organisation was disbanded.

Maken will have to strike a balance between the Gehlot and Pilot camps and ensure adequate representation to both in the cabinet expansion.