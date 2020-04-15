Police stop 40 migrant workers from leaving Telangana on foot, assure help during lockdown

Hyderabad: Police here stopped close to 40 migrant labourers, who had set off on foot for their native place in Madhya Pradesh, and assured to take care of their shelter and other needs during the extended lockdown phase.

The 40 migrant labourers, who are daily wagers from Madhya Pradesh said they had come to work on the promises of a contractor and were staying near Golkonda Fort area in Hyderabad.

While they had stayed back despite facing hardships during the first phase of the lockdown, the Centre's announcement of extending it further to May 3 had led them to take the decision of attempting to reach their native place on foot. Their decision had also been influenced by their contractor leaving for his native place a few days ago.

"We came here on the promise of a contractor, two days back he asked us to leave along with him. But we stayed back thinking the lockdown will end on April 14. Now the contractor has also left and we have nothing to survive on till May 3. That is why we decided to leave on foot," one of the migrant workers told reporters here.

Another worker, a woman, said, "We have kids with us, we want to return home. Who will feed us all this while?" However, the police team intercepted them and appealed to them to stay back informing them that no state will allow them to enter its boundaries while the lockdown is in place Inspector K Srinivas of Lunger House police station, speaking to ANI said, "A petrol car and mobile vehicle noticed around 40 people along with their luggage moving on the road. Upon enquiry, they said they are migrant workers.