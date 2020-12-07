Police seal road near Samajwadi Party office ahead of Akhilesh Yadav's visit to Kannuaj for Kisan Yatra

"The government is feeling afraid that Akhilesh Yadav is going to participate in the 'Kisan Yatra'. Peaceful demonstration is the democratic right of every individual, and the government is adamant on violating it," he said.

SP MLC Rajpal Kashyap along with other party leaders staged a protest against the administration's move, but were removed by police. Chaudhary also claimed that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is stopping SP workers in every district of the state from holding rallies in support of farmers. To a question as to whether Yadav will go to Kannauj despite the restrictions, he did not give any clear answer.

In a tweet, the SP said, "The BJP government is afraid of the 'Kisan Yatras', which are being held against the injustice done to farmers and the anti-farmer laws. Hence, to stop the yatras, it has unleashed atrocities on 'samajwadis'. The police are calling SP workers to police stations and also going to their houses to stop them." "This is highly condemnable. Farmers and youths will give an answer to the government," it said.

On Sunday, the SP had said that it will organise farmer rallies in all districts of Uttar Pradesh from December 7, beginning with Kannauj. The SP is among the several political parties, including the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party and the BSP, that are supporting the nationwide strike called by farmers.

"Under the BJP's rule, farmers have faced injustice. The BJP is selling of 'mandis' and the farmers are not even getting a minimum support price for paddy. The prices of fertilisers and pesticides have gone up. The BJP government has shown an insensitive attitude towards farmers," the SP said in the statement on Sunday.