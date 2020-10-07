Police registers case against AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar for travelling to Hathras after testing COVID-19 positive

On Wednesday, a case was registered against AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar under Epidemic Act after he visited the family of the woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped in Hathras.
The AAP MLA from Kondli Assembly constituency on September 29 tweeted that he had tested positive for coronavirus. However on Sunday, Kumar posted several videos of him visiting the family of the woman who was allegedly gangraped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.
"I have come to meet the victim''s family in Hathras. Fear is being created within the family. It is a murder of democracy and the Constitution," he had tweeted with a purported video of the meeting. This was just five days after he said he tested positive for COVID-19.
Despite this, he went to the victim's house flouting all rules and regulations and putting the family at risk as well. His negligence did not end there. He also made the victim's name public on social media. He also tagged Kejriwal, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and the party's official Twitter handle. Kumar is the chief of the Aam Aadmi Party's SC/ST unit in Delhi and is also the party's spokesperson.
