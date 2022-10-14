Moscow to Delhi flight receives bomb threat on e-mail, 400 passengers deplaned; investigation underway

Representative Image / Pixabay

New Delhi: A bomb threat on a flight arriving from Moscow was received by the CISF at the international airport here in the early hours of Friday, police said.

According to the police, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) received an e-mail warning of a bomb on the flight.

A call about a bomb in the flight coming from Moscow to Delhi was received last night. The flight landed in Delhi at around 3.20 am. All passengers and crew members were deboarded. Flight is being checked and investigation is underway: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/2nDBWJhZWW — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2022

The flight landed at the Delhi airport between 3 and 4 am, and its 386 passengers and 14 crew members were immediately evacuated, a senior police official said.

The flight was checked and nothing has been found so far, the official said, adding that the aircraft has been isolated.