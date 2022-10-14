Moscow to Delhi flight receives bomb threat on e-mail, 400 passengers deplaned; investigation underway

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMoscow to Delhi flight receives bomb threat on e-mail, 400 passengers deplaned; investigation underway

The police said that they deboarded all the passengers and crew members and that it is being checked.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 14, 2022, 10:32 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image / Pixabay
New Delhi: A bomb threat on a flight arriving from Moscow was received by the CISF at the international airport here in the early hours of Friday, police said.

According to the police, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) received an e-mail warning of a bomb on the flight.

The flight landed at the Delhi airport between 3 and 4 am, and its 386 passengers and 14 crew members were immediately evacuated, a senior police official said.

The flight was checked and nothing has been found so far, the official said, adding that the aircraft has been isolated.

