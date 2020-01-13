Police raid pub in Hyderabad, take 21 women into custody

Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills police carried out a raid at a pub here on Sunday and took 21 women into custody. Police received a tip-off that a rave party was being organised in a pub located in the limits of the Jubilee Hills police station.

Raids were conducted and the police took 21 women into custody. Police also said that the organiser of the party has fled the spot. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and notices were served to the women. Further investigation into the matter is underway.