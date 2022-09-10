Police probing the building collapse in Delhi's Azad market

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official, said that the narrow lane has made the rescue operation difficult for the authorities. | ANI

New Delhi: Delhi police have started probing the building collapse incident that took place in the Azad Market area on September 9. A senior police officer has confirmed that an investigation is underway to ascertain the role of the person behind the incident, following which necessary action will be taken.

On Friday, an under-construction building collapsed in the Azad Market area of Delhi. The fire department had received a call about the incident at 8.30 am on Friday. in which five people were injured. The police have identified the injured as Congresh Yadav (31), Nitesh Yadav (29) and Amarjeet Yadav (21), all residents of Khagaria district in Bihar, and Azizur Rehman (44) and Jamil (45), both residents of Sheesh Mahal in Azad Market. Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi had said no one was staying in the building, which may have collapsed due to overloading.

The owner of the building has been identified as Ajay Kumar Jain, a resident of Rajinder Nagar, and the builder is Mohammad Muzaffir, a resident of Takiya Rajan Mohalla in Azad Market. The police have registered 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) under IPC sections.

A fire official said one fire tender is still at the spot on standby. The work of removing the debris from the area is still underway.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official, who was present at the spot, said, "The narrow lane has made the rescue operation difficult for the authorities. We cannot deploy big machines here as we do not have enough space. "

