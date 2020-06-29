Two killed, three others injured in firing near Pakistan Stock Exchange

In an ongoing gun and grenade attack at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi has killed at least two civilians and injured three, according to a Geo News report.
According to Geo.tv, four suspects are still inside the building. Cops have said that the incident took place near the main gate of the PSX. Police are evacuating people inside the building, while the injured are being shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
Police said three of the four terrorists have been killed while one remains inside the building.
A police officer and the security guard stationed outside the PSX building were among the wounded. The surrounding areas have been sealed by police and Rangers personnel.
