Police nabs 2 men who chopped man's fingers in Punjab after video goes viral |

On February 8th, a man named Hardeep Singh alias Raji had his fingers chopped off by two men who claimed to be staff from the CIA. The police have now arrested the two men, Gaurav and Tarun, after a brief shootout near Shambhu barrier on the Punjab-Haryana border.

In a recent incident a video was viral on social-media where 3 persons kidnapped a person and chopped his fingers with sharp edged weapon in Mohali. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/2pNjim7UuB — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) February 25, 2023

One accused sustained bullet injury in the encounter

During the incident, Gaurav sustained a bullet injury and was admitted to a hospital. The police have recovered a pistol, bullet shells and a live cartridge from the accused, as well as seizing their Maruti Swift car.

Both Gaurav and Tarun have criminal backgrounds. Gaurav had been released on bail from jail about a month ago and has three pending cases of assault, attempted murder and drug smuggling against him at Balongi police station. Tarun also has a history of criminal activity and has been booked in assault cases in the past.

Victim said they chopped his fingers due to enemity

Hardeep Singh said that the two men who chopped off his fingers suspected him of being involved in the murder of Gaurav's brother, Bunty. Investigators claim that Gaurav's other brother, Ravi, is also in jail.

The police suspect that both Gaurav and Tarun are active members of the Bhupi Rana gang, and that more crimes may come to light as the accused are interrogated.

The bonee-chilling video, from Punjab, was posted Friday by BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa. After his post on Twitter, people are reacting with shock and horror.

Many also raised questions on the law and order situation in Punjab.

Police appealed people to stop spreading rumours

The horrific video went viral on social media after being perceived by many social media users that the crime was committed on Thursday when self-styled gun-trotting Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh and his sea of supporters on Thursday, carrying swords and arms, clashed with the police and forcefully laid a siege on a police station in Ajnala, which led to a scuffle and injuries to several police personnel in Amritsar district.

However, the police later clarified that the incident reportedly took place on 8 February, in Sahibzada Ajit Singh (SAS) Nagar in Punjab and appealed to not spread rumours.