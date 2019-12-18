Police issues notice to prevent BHU students from taking out march

Varanasi: Police has issued notice to students of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) here asking them to not take out a march outside the campus premises to protest the amended citizenship law.

The notice has been issued under provisions of section 149 (preventing commission of a cognizable offence) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), an official said.

The students have also been warned that action will be taken against them if they disobey the notice issued by police, he said.