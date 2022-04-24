Police have to work under pressure so they're taking such steps: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on suicide of Amethi female inspector

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday met the kin of a female inspector who died by suicide in Amethi two days ago. The SP leader reached Gosainganj in Lucknow to meet the kin of the deceased inspector.

On Friday, a 33-year-old woman sub-inspector allegedly hanged herself to death in her official residence. The deceased, Rashmi Yadav, who was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his official quarter was posted as a police post in-charge under Mohanganj Police Station in Amethi.

After meeting the kin of family, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Various information is being received that the police have to work under pressure, because of which they're taking such steps."

Further he also said, "Police were given the responsibility to win polls for the govt, as per my info, there was political pressure in police station."

"Yogi Adityanath government is doing whatever they want and killing democracy" he said and added that SP will raise this matter in the upcoming Assembly session.

Though the Amethi police said the woman SI was found hanging in her official quarter, her father suspected that she was murdered.

He found her residence locked and windows closed and he informed his seniors in the police station.

Later, on the instructions of Amethi Superintendent of Police Dinesh Singh, the lock of the door was broken open amid videography of the act and subsequent entry of the police to the house. When the police entered the house, Rashmi Yadav was found hanging from the ceiling, SHO Amar Singh said.

Meanwhile, Rashmi's father Munna Lal Yadav alleged that his daughter did not commit suicide but was murdered.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 05:34 PM IST