Police firing in Chhattisgarh: Parliamentary secretary Indra Sah Mandavi forced to abandon podium

Raipur, June 29: The flames of Silger police firing have started reaching various parts of the state. MLA and Parliamentary Secretary Indra Sah Mandavi was compelled to run away from the stage of Sarva Adiwasi Samaj leaving his mic on Tuesday in Rajnandgaon. He was invited to speak on the issues faced by the tribals and the possible remedy.

As soon as the MLA Mandavi started speaking on the welfare steps taken by the ruling Bhupesh Baghel government, one tribal leader Sudesh Tikam reached on the stage and asked him to speak on the Silger issue. After the parliamentary secretary denied doing so, Tikam also tried to snatch his mic.

Notably, police fired on unarmed protesting tribals demanding dismantling of CRPF camp at Silger in the insurgency-hit Sukma district on May 17 resulting in the death of three tribal villagers and around 18 people injured in the gun firing, followed by a stampede near a camp.