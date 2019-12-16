Police entering JMI without VC's permission is ' very serious matter', says Salman Khurshid

New Delhi: Amid protest in Delhi against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Sunday said that Police entering Jamia Millia Islamia without the permission of Vice-Chancellor was a "very-very serious matter".

Khurshid who earlier met injured in the Holy Family Hospital, said, "We were told that a lot of patients here. But my coming here has confirmed that patients have largely been discharged. There is an issue about people who remain in detention with the Police. We are trying to deal with that. I spoke to the Vice-Chancellor. The Vice-Chancellor is trying to deal with it." "Vice-Chancellor confirmed to me that Police entered the University without her permission. That I think is a very very serious matter," he said.

Stressing that this is a fight about morality, Khurshid said, "I want to tell you one thing. This is a fight about morality. We should not tolerate "wrong people" entering it and doing "wrong things"." He also informed that they will be moving to court on Monday.

Congress leader Subhash Chopra claimed that 51 people were admitted here out of which six were students. He also expressed doubt whether some students who were in serious condition were shifted.

"We strongly condemn the brutal attack on children. Police have no right to enter the campus of JMI. It is the right of students to protest," he said.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor of the Jamia Millia Islamia University, Nazma Akhtar told ANI: "There was no call for protests by students of the Jamia University today. According to the information I received, a call had been given by members of the surrounding colonies nearby Jamia to march towards Juliena, who carried out the protest. They clashed with the police and got inside the campus by breaking the gate of the University and they entered our hostel and our library."

"In the library, our students were sitting and the police could not differentiate between the real culprits and therefore some students were injured in the ensuing action by the police," she added.