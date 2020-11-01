Police Constable, accomplice held for road rage shooting in Delhi

New Delhi: A Delhi Police Constable and his friend were arrested after the latter shot and injured a bank manager, who had asked them to remove a motorcycle blocking a road he was driving through in a car, police said on Sunday.

Constable Surinder posted in the Jahangirpuri police station was arrested along with his friend Rajesh, who fired from Surinder's service revolver in Baba Haridas Nagar in Dwarka, police said.

After Bank Manager Laxman Bhandari was shot in the abdomen, he slumped to the ground while the accused fled the spot. Bhandari has since been admitted in a hospital and operated on.

CCTV footage of the crime on Thursday night shows a man riding a bike is followed by an occupant of the car who is pistol-whipped multiple times on his hand. A bike is seen lying on the road where the incident took place.

A case of attempt to murder was registered at Baba Haridas Nagar police station. The service pistol used in the crime was also seized.

"Rajesh is a bus driver and a resident of Delhi. He has several cases registered against him. The Constable too has been arrested," a senior police officer said.