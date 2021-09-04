Police case filed after videos of Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani's body wrapped in Pakistan flag surfaces

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said a case has been registered under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) after videos of Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani's body wrapped in Pakistan flag surfaced, reported NDTV.

"FIR has been registered into all anti-national activities," said Dilbag Singh, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police. Singh also said the people at Geelani's home misbehaved with a Senior Superintendent of Police and other policemen. He further said that there was a lot of anti-national sloganeering and attempts to instigate people by using social media and phone calls.

Reportedly, the videos surfaced after broadband internet and phone services were restored in Kashmir last night.

The 92-year old passed away around 10.30 pm on Wednesday at his Hyderpora residence in Srinagar where he remained under house arrest since 2008. Geelani was buried on Thursday in a local graveyard near his residence.

Following his death, ,mobile phone services, barring post-paid connections of state-run BSNL, and the internet were shut down as a precautionary measure to prevent rumours and fake news from circulating. Barricades had been erected at various places and all vehicles were being thoroughly checked. Strict restrictions were imposed throughout the Valley to prevent people from assembling and there was heavy deployment of security forces to thwart any untoward incident. All markets, public transport, other businesses and educational institutions also remained closed in the Valley as contingents of police and paramilitary forces remained deployed around sensitive places in the city and elsewhere.

Meanwhile, normalcy has returned to J&K after mobile and broadband services on all platforms were restored today (Saturday) at 10 am.

Kashmir Zone Inspector General of Police (IGP), Vijay Kumar on Friday had informed that the situation in the Valley has remained peaceful and is under control. He also thanked the public for their cooperation.

(With IANS and ANI inputs)

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 09:51 PM IST