Police arrests 3 persons for assault on Fatorda youth

Margao: The Fatorda police late night arrested three persons in connection with the assault on a 27-year old victim.

Fatorda police station in-charge PI Girendra Naik sought to refute rumours that the incident was communal in nature but happened between the two sides due to previous enmity.

However, one could find two groups of people assembled at the Fatorda police station before the police dispersed them.

PI Girendra informed that the police has registered an offense under section 143, 323, 504, 506 (ii) r/w 149 IPC upon the complaint received from Sandip Naik Gaunekar, aged 27 yrs, a resident of Chandrawado, Fatorda stating that on July 29 at around 18.30 hrs near Alfa corner, Chandrawado, Fatorda, the accused persons namely Jabbar, Zuber, Imran, Samir and Haris along with 15 other unknown persons with their common object formed an unlawful assembly and assaulted the complainant with slaps, fist blows and also pushed the complainant on the parked truck and further threatened the complainant with dire consequences to kill over the issue of previous enmity.

The PI informed that the police has arrested the accused persons namely Zuber Sayed ( 23) Jabbar Sayed (25) and Haris Shaikh (26 yrs), all residents of Chandrawada, Fatorda.

Further investigation is on.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan.