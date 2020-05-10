Twitter user 'Poksershash' summoned by Kolkata Police for abusing AAP's Preeti Sharma Menon

On Friday, the AAP member had posted a tweet on the death of several migrants in Aurangabad, and had pointed out the "apathy of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal towards all migrants". "Why are these migrants still walking? Doesnt @PiyushGoyal have a train to run them over with? #ShameOnBJP" she wrote.

In response to that, Pokershash had been quick to criticise her, calling her "presti" and even made lewd suggestions.

"Dear @KolkataPolice I have been abused and intimidated on social media by @pokershash . I am given to understand he lives in Kolkata hence have emailed you a complaint with all the details. Please treat it as an FIR and initiate action. Thank you," Menon tweeted sharing the relevant information.

She urged the police to take cognizance and file an FIR against the individual.

Reacting to the same, the Kolkata police said that they had started a case based on the complaint.

At least 16 migrant labourers were killed and five others injured when a freight train ran over them between Jalna and Aurangabad, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway (SCR) told news agency ANI.

The mishap occurred early today in the Nanded Division of South Central Railway in Karmad police station area of the Aurangabad district. As per Railways officials, the migrant labourers hailed from Madhya Pradesh and were walking home from Maharashtra's Jalna and after walking for about 36 km, they had stopped to take rest when they fell asleep.