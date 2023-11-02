 POCSO Act Not For Criminalising Consensual Romantic Relationships Among Adolescents, Says Allahabad HC
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPOCSO Act Not For Criminalising Consensual Romantic Relationships Among Adolescents, Says Allahabad HC

POCSO Act Not For Criminalising Consensual Romantic Relationships Among Adolescents, Says Allahabad HC

In its observation, the court said that the POCSO Act has nowadays become a tool of exploitation of adolescents and stressed that the fact of consensual relationship borne out of love should be of consideration while granting bail in such cases.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
article-image
Allahabad HC | Wikimedia Commons

Prayagraj, November 2: The Allahabad High Court has said that the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was never intended to criminalise consensual romantic relationships between adolescents. The court observed that the Act was formulated to protect children under the age of eighteen years from sexual exploitation.

POCSO Act has nowadays become a tool of exploitation of adolescents

In its observation, the court said that the POCSO Act has nowadays become a tool of exploitation of adolescents and stressed that the fact of consensual relationship borne out of love should be of consideration while granting bail in such cases.

It would amount to the perversity of justice if the statement of the victim in such cases is ignored

It further said that it would amount to the perversity of justice if the statement of the victim in such cases is ignored, and the accused is left to suffer behind jail. The observations were pronounced by Justice Krishan Pahal while granting bail to one Mrigraj Gautam a.k.a. Rippu.

POCSO was formulated to protect children under the age of 18 years from sexual exploitation

“POCSO was formulated to protect children under the age of 18 years from sexual exploitation. Nowadays, more often than not, it has become a tool for their exploitation. This Act was never meant to criminalise consensual romantic relationships between adolescents,” the court said.

The applicant was booked under the sections 363, 366 & POCSO Act

The applicant was booked under the sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abduction of a woman with intent to compel her to marry any person) IPC and POCSO Act for allegedly enticing away a 15-year-old girl on May 13 this year. An FIR was lodged against him at Ata police station of Jalaun.

Read Also
Allahabad HC Takes Note Of Woman’s Dead Body Lying In Etawah Morgue For Past 3 Years
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Illegal And Politically Motivated:' Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal On ED Notice In Excise Policy Case; To...

'Illegal And Politically Motivated:' Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal On ED Notice In Excise Policy Case; To...

Uttar Pradesh: Cab Driver Shot By His Friend As Both Fall In Love With Same Girl In Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh: Cab Driver Shot By His Friend As Both Fall In Love With Same Girl In Lucknow

No Mouthwash For Pilots & Crew According To DGCA Directive

No Mouthwash For Pilots & Crew According To DGCA Directive

Delhi: Heavy Security Deployed Outside ED Office, Rajghat Ahead Of Arvind Kejiwal’s Questioning in...

Delhi: Heavy Security Deployed Outside ED Office, Rajghat Ahead Of Arvind Kejiwal’s Questioning in...

Cash-For-Query Case: 47 Log-Ins To Moitra's Parliamentary Account From Dubai

Cash-For-Query Case: 47 Log-Ins To Moitra's Parliamentary Account From Dubai