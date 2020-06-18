PM's 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' promises to help returnee migrant workers and rural citizens

"Government of India has decided to launch a massive rural public works scheme 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' to empower and provide livelihood opportunities to the returnee migrant workers and rural citizens," the Prime Minister's office said.

The campaign of 125 days across 116 districts in 6 states aims to work in mission mode to help migrant workers.

It will involve intensified and focused implementation of 25 different types of works to provide jobs and create infrastructure in the rural regions of the country with a resource envelope of Rs 50,000 crore, the PMO office said.