PM's 9 Baje 9 Minute appeal turns into mini-Diwali as people burst crackers, Twitterati complain

The 9pm to 9.09pm blackout requested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has as expected turned into a festival of lights. Not only did people light candles and diyas, but they also decided that they would celebrate Diwali early by bursting crackers. Of course, we're still tryng to comprehend where they managed to source the fireworks, but that is a different story. Also, do fireworks come in essential commodities?
The fireworks resulted in Diwali becoming the top trend on Twitter. Here is how people reacted
PM Narendra Modi also lit a lamp after turning off all lights at his residence.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the nation at 9 am, a day after he spoke to all the chief ministers via video conferencing.
We need to move from hopelessness to hope, the PM added. “On April 5, we will all come together to give COVID-19 a message. All of us must come together at 9 pm on April 5 for nine minutes to shut their lights and come to your balconies to light a candle, torch or mobile flashlight and leave the rest of the lights off. This is our message that we are fighting COVID-19,” PM Modi said, adding that this will proof to show that nobody is alone. He, however, cautioned Indians to maintain social distancing while they lit the lamps.
