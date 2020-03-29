PMO's handle makes a gaffe, asks people to 'boost emotional distancing', leaves Twitterati in splits

For the first time since India went into the lockdown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi presented his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

He said, "I apologise for taking these harsh steps which have caused difficulties in your lives, especially the poor people. I know some of you would be angry with me also. But these tough measures were needed to win this battle."

He further said, "The battle against COVID-19 is a tough one and it did require such harsh decisions to keep the people of India safe."

Well, Modi reminded people (at least he tried to) that "we have to maintain social distance, not emotional and human distance" as he urged people to utilise the time spent at home in re-engaging themselves in old hobbies an reconnecting wit old friends.

PMOs Twitter handle however made a gaffe as it says "Let us boost emotional distancing in this time of social distancing" when it actually meant "reduce emotional distancing."