PMO refuses to divulge information about PM CARES funds, says it is not a public authority under RTI Act

The Prime Minister's Office refused to divulge any information about PM Cares funds under the RTI stating that the fund is not a public authority under Section 2 (h) of the Right to Information Act, 2005, reported LiveLaw.

The RTI application was filed by Harsha Kandukuri on April 1 who sought information regarding PM Cares Funds.

Harsha who studies law at Bengaluru's Azim Premji University had sought copies of the trust deed of PM Cares fund and other documents related to it. However, LiveLaw quoted Public Information Officer who said that the PM Cares fund is not a public authority under Section 2 (h) of the RTI Act, 2005. The officer further said that other relevant information can be sought on pmcares.gov.in.