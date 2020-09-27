'PMO Haren Joshi was behind it...': As Malviya retains IT Cell post, Subramanian Swamy lashes out

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has many on Twitter up in arms after stating that his earlier ultimatum to the party had been to test whether IT Cell chief Amit Malviya "financed fake ID tweets". To give a bit of context, Swamy had recently accused the BJP IT Cell of using fake accounts to "make personal attacks" on him. While he didn't specify as to what kind of a campaign this was, in another tweet Swamy had said that "one Malaviya character is running riot with filth".

"The BJP IT cell has gone rogue. Some of its members are putting out fake ID tweets to make personal attacks on me. If my angered followers make counter personal attacks I cannot be held resonsible just as BJP cannot be held respinsible for the rogue IT cell of the party," he had tweeted on another occasion.

Despite these comments however, when the BJP on Saturday announced an internal reshuffle, Malviya retained his post. And this in turn prompted a fresh tweet on the topic from Swamy.