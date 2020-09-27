'PMO Haren Joshi was behind it...': As Malviya retains IT Cell post, Subramanian Swamy lashes out

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has many on Twitter up in arms after stating that his earlier ultimatum to the party had been to test whether IT Cell chief Amit Malviya "financed fake ID tweets". To give a bit of context, Swamy had recently accused the BJP IT Cell of using fake accounts to "make personal attacks" on him. While he didn't specify as to what kind of a campaign this was, in another tweet Swamy had said that "one Malaviya character is running riot with filth".
"The BJP IT cell has gone rogue. Some of its members are putting out fake ID tweets to make personal attacks on me. If my angered followers make counter personal attacks I cannot be held resonsible just as BJP cannot be held respinsible for the rogue IT cell of the party," he had tweeted on another occasion.
Despite these comments however, when the BJP on Saturday announced an internal reshuffle, Malviya retained his post. And this in turn prompted a fresh tweet on the topic from Swamy.
"Now that Malaviya has been re appointed, I have this to say: My earlier tweet was to test whether Malviya financed fake ID tweets on his own or not. Now it is clear. PMO Haren Joshi was behind it. I have written to PM two weeks or so ago bringing this to his notice with documents," he told his 10 million followers.
In another post, when asked by a Twitter user as to whether he had the ear of Prime Minister Modi, Swamy replied that if that had been the case, "we would have not been in a mess in the economy which is about to collapse after a long tail spin".
"Same thing with our China policy : 18 bilateral meetings of Xi with Modi, and now Chinese troops have grabbed a 1000 sq kms of our recognised territory across LAC," he opined.
Many on Twitter have also been baffled by Swamy's sudden seeming appreciation of Congress leaders and their work. "Sweeping Revamp to Local Connect: Priyanka 'Didi' is the Agent of Silent Change in Cong's UP Strategy" read the headline of a news article that was retweeted by Swamy.
Others still have referenced comments made by the BJP leader with regards to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "According to me Mamata Banerjee is a pucca Hindu and Durga Bhakt. On a case by case basis she will act. Her politics is different. That we will fight in the maidan," he had said in May 2020.
Swamy's comments have also sparked a tweet war with fellow BJP leader Tajinder Bagga. "Can you be ever loyal to a person or a cause, or is it too much to expect from you?" the latter had asked him in a scathing tweet.
Others still dug deep into the past to pull out tweets put forth by Swamy nearly a decade ago.
