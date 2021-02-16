PMLA case: Actor-businessman Sachiin Joshi remanded in ED custody till February 18

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested actor-businessman Sachin Joshi, under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA), in the case of siphoning/diversion of bank funds to the tune of Rs 410 Crore. According to an official release, the accused were produced before the Special PMLA court, on February 15, and the court granted ED custody till February 18.

The ED initiated an investigation on the basis of FIR registered by City Chowk police station Aurangabad, Maharashtra against promoters of M/s Omkar Group in the month of March 2020. The said FIR alleged cheating and diversion of bank funds. "During the investigation, searches were conducted on various premises including residential and office premises of key persons and subsequently ED arrested Babulal Varma and Kamal Kishore Gupta, promoters of M/s Omkar Group, on January 27, 2021, under PMLA, 2002," the release reads.