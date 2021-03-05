PMK poll manifesto promises free education, free healthcare for all

Chennai: Ahead of the April 6 assembly polls, Pattali Makkal Katchi, an ally of the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, on Friday unveiled its party manifesto, promising free health care and free education upto Class 12, among others.

In a gesture aimed at farmers, the PMK promised formation of four ministries for development of the state's agriculture and setting up "agricultural special economic zones" in all the districts of the state.

On water management, the manifesto said the PMK would take steps on priority basis for interlinking of those rivers flowing into the State.

For administrative purposes, Tiruchirappalli would be announced as the second capital of Tamil Nadu while Madurai would be the third capital for the State.

Highlights of the manifesto include free education from kindergarten to Class twelve while the government would bear the fees for the students studying in private schools.

As many as 2,000 students, both boys and girls, would be selected based on merit for taking up higher education in overseas countries.

The cost would be borne by the exchequer, the manifesto said.

On the health care front, the manifesto promised free healthcare to all while medical insurance would be offered for free without any ceiling on the annual income.

The manifesto also announced strengthening of Lokayukta for a corruption free government while PMK would urge the new government for complete prohibition in the State.

On industrial development, the party said it would focus on zone wise development while a special cell in the Chief Minister's office would be set up for faster clearances for those projects envisaging investments of over Rs 100 crore.

On job creation, the manifesto said a special scheme would be executed ensuring that one crore people bag new jobs during the next five years.

PMK said it would commence construction activities for setting up of a second airport for which land near Chennai was already identified by the government.

Town buses would be operated in places which had a population of over 200 people while mini-buses would be run in places which had less than that number.

An official in the rank of the chief secretary would be appointed to promote tourism in the State, the manifesto added.

The party, led by veteran leader S Ramadoss, had bagged 23 seats of the 234 Assembly seats in the 2016 polls.