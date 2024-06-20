'PM Will Call It Ram Rajya After Seeing Colour Of Shooter's Gamachha': Tejashwi Yadav On Nalanda Shooting Incident

In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old former student opened fire at the headmaster in charge of a government high school in Nalanda district on Wednesday. The incident occurred while class was underway.

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced online. According to a TOI report, the accused has been identified as Jagan, alias Udal Kumar.

As per the report, he fired multiple rounds at the 55-year-old headmaster, Santosh Kumar. One of the bullets hit his leg.

The CCTV footage shows the accused entering the headmaster's office with a gun in hand. He shoots at the headmaster while he is sitting on a chair and looking at his phone. The headmaster jumps out of the chair as the accused takes a step back to reload the weapon. Then he fires another round at the headmaster's leg.

The incident was reported to police. Police analysed the CCTV footage to identify the accused. Until the time the report was published, the accused had not been arrested.

Tejashwi Yadav's reaction on incident

Former Bihar deputy leader and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav responded to the incident criticising the state government for the poor law and order situation in Bihar.

Taking to X on Thursday, in a post written in Hindi he said, "In Bihar, the audacity of government criminals is so high that yesterday, while both the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister were present in the CM's home district of Nalanda, government goons entered a school openly, shot the head teacher, and created a ruckus."

"The Prime Minister will call it Ram Rajya after seeing the colour of the clothes and gamchha of the accused. Anyway, the elections are over now, so the Prime Minister will see the so-called Jungle Raj of 25 years ago in the upcoming election campaign. As long as all the CM NDA have the same attitude, government criminals will continue to sacrifice thousands of citizens under the protection of the government whenever and wherever they want."