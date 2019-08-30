PM suggests media to publish one word in 10-12 languages to unite different cultures

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that media can play a major role to bridge the language barrier and bring different cultures together.

The Prime Minister suggested the media to publish one word in 10 to 12 different languages spoken across the country.

"Today, I have a humble suggestion. Can we use the power of language to unite? Can media play the role of a bridge and bring people speaking different languages closer? We can simply start with publishing one word in 10-12 different languages spoken across the country," he said while inaugurating the third edition of the Manorama News Conclave in Kochi through video conferencing.

Modi said that a person can learn over 300 new words in different languages in one year. "Once a person learns another Indian language, he will come to know the commonality and truly appreciate the oneness in Indian culture," the Prime Minister said.