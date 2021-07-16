PM reviews Covid situation with 6 CMs

NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reviewed the Covid-19 situation with the chief ministers of six states, including Maharashtra and shared his grave concern over the trend of increasing cases in Maharashtra and Kerala.

The chief ministers of other states involved in the review were from Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Odisha.

Home Minister Amit Shah noted that the six states accounted for more than 80% of the total cases during the month of July, with some of them also having high positivity rate. Union Health Minister and Union Health Secretary also joined the discussions held through the video conferencing.

The Prime Minister noted that during the last week, 80% of the cases and 84% f the unfortunate deaths came from the states present in the review meeting. He suggested proactive measures to get rid of the fears of the third wave.

He also underlined the expert’s view that if the cases keep on rising for a long time, chances of mutation of the Corona virus will also increase and dangers of new variants will also rise. Therefore, said the Prime Minister, we need to continue with the strategy of Test, Track, Treat and Teeka (vaccination) while putting special focus on Micro-containment zones

Modi also exhorted the states to make use of Rs 23,000 crore released as an emergency Covid response package to remove infrastructural gaps, specially in rural areas. He also shared his concern over rise in number of cases in Europe, America and Bangladesh, Indonesia, Thailand and many other countries.

This should alert us and the world, he added.