PM remembers freedom fighters who participated in 'Quit India Movement'

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, August 09, 2022, 11:42 AM IST
PM remembers freedom fighters who participated in 'Quit India Movement' | ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday remembered all those who took part in the Quit India movement and strengthened freedom struggle.

In a series of tweets , Prime Minister Modi said, "Remembering all those who took part in the Quit India Movement under Bapu's leadership and strengthened our freedom struggle."

Sharing a picture of Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Modi said, "Here is picture of Mahatma Gandhi at the start of the Quit India Movement in Bombay. (Sourced from the Nehru Memorial Collection)."

He also shared socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan's remark "August 9 has become a burning symbol of our national revolution."

"Inspired by Bapu, the Quit India Movement witnessed remarkable participation from people across all sections of society including greats like JP and Dr. Lohia," Prime Minister Modi added.

